Halima Abbey to empower young girls via beauty pageant

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a refreshing blend of glamour and environmental consciousness, the Halima Abbey Foundation has launched a bold new initiative — The Green Queen, a one-of-a-kind beauty pageant designed not just to crown beauty queens but to raise female environmental champions.

Spearheaded by Halima Abbey, a finance professional turned passionate advocate for female empowerment and climate action, the project aims to redefine traditional beauty standards while equipping young girls with the tools to lead, educate, and protect the planet.

“The Green Queen is not your usual beauty contest,” Abbey said. “Yes, there will be glamour and fun, but the main goal is to teach, equip and inspire. Contestants will not only walk the runway in beautiful dresses, they will also work on eco-projects, speak about climate issues, and find ways to make their communities better.”

Unlike conventional pageants, The Green Queen is rooted in education, leadership, and sustainable action. Contestants are expected to develop and lead environmental projects, engage in climate advocacy, and collaborate with schools, NGOs, businesses, and media partners to broaden the reach and impact of their campaigns.

At its core, Abbey explained, The Green Queen is about reshaping perceptions.

“Many girls grow up thinking beauty is just about appearances,” she noted. “This pageant is here to change that. We want every girl to know that being a queen means having courage, compassion, and a heart for people and the planet.”

All contestants will undergo training and mentorship, gaining life skills in public speaking, project management, community organizing, and environmental activism. The pageant will serve as a launchpad for participants to become sustainability ambassadors in their own communities.

Winners will not only receive crowns and prizes but will also serve as environmental ambassadors, championing clean-up drives, tree-planting campaigns, eco-friendly habits, and outreach programs in schools and public spaces.

“It’s a powerful platform where beauty meets sustainability, and where every participant becomes a voice for the voiceless planet,” Abbey emphasized. “They will inspire their communities to care more, do more, and live more sustainably.”

Halima Abbey brings to this initiative a wealth of experience from her background in finance, merged with a deep-seated passion for female growth and climate awareness. Her vision is practical, scalable, and empowering — to equip young women not only to dream but to lead change in tangible, measurable ways.

“We’re building something real here. With the right support, these young women can become leaders who not only shine but serve. That’s the future we want to see,” she said.

Calling for broader support, Abbey urged stakeholders from government, private sector, media, and community organizations to rally behind the movement.

“When we empower our girls, we save our planet,” she concluded. “Let’s raise queens who will protect our future.”

As The Green Queen prepares to debut, it signals a bold new era — where pageantry is not just about poise and beauty, but about purpose, power, and the planet.