Halima Abbey Foundation Launches “The Green Queen: A Beauty Pageant with a Green Purpose

In a bold, refreshing move that merges glamour with green goals, Halima Abbey Foundation is proud to announce the launch of “The Green Queen”, a one of its kind beauty pageant designed not only to empower young women but also to save the planet through innovative eco solutions and female led advocacy.This idea was brought to life by Halima Abbey, the founder of the foundation.

Driven by her love for beauty ,deep concern for the environment, and backed by years in finance, she is building a platform where young women can rise, be heard, help protect our planet and fight for a greener future.

More Than Just a Beauty Pageant

The Green Queen is not the usual beauty contest. Yes, there will be glamour and fun but the main goal is to teach, equip and inspire.

Contestants will not only walk the run way with beautiful dresses, they will also work on projects that help the environment, speak about climate issues, and find ways to make their communities better. At its core, the Green Queen Pageant is about education, action, and leadership.

It is about driving real change that aligns with global goals for a better world. Contestants are encouraged to lead eco-projects A Pageant with Global Impact.The initiative touches several key areas of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

●Gender Equality (Goal 5): The pageant gives young women the stage to lead, speak out, and take action—building confidence and visibility.

●Quality Education (Goal 4): Every contestant receives training, mentorship, and life skills that help them grow and make a difference in their communities.

●Climate Action (Goal 13): Through campaigns and projects, contestants raise awareness and promote habits that protect the planet.

●Life on Land & Life Below Water (Goals 15 & 14): Many activities focus on protecting the environment—like clean-ups, tree planting, and plastic reduction efforts.

●Partnerships for the Goals (Goal 17): The pageant brings together schools, NGOs, the media, and businesses to work hand-in-hand for greater impact.

It is a powerful platform where beauty meets sustainability, and where every participant becomes a voice for the voiceless planet, inspiring their communities to care more, do more, and live more sustainably

Why This Matters

Many young girls grow up thinking beauty is just about appearances. But The Green Queen is here to change that thinking. This pageant will help girls build confidence, speak up for what they believe in, and learn how to create real change in their communities.

“We want every girl to know that being a queen means having courage, compassion, and a heart for people and the planet,” says Halima Abbey.

Winners With a Purpose

The winners of The Green Queen won’t just go home with crowns and prizes. They will become environmental ambassadors leading clean up drives, trees planting, championing sustainable living habits at home, visiting schools, and encouraging others to live in a more eco-friendly way.

Led by a Woman Who Cares

Halima is a finance professional with a deep love for helping women grow through education, business, and now climate awareness. She truly believes young women can use both their beauty and their brains to make a real difference in the world. With her background in finance, she’s building something practical and powerful,giving girls and women the tools and support they need to lead change and build a greener future.

You Can Be Part of This

Whether you are a girl who dreams of doing more, a company that wants to support a good cause, or someone who simply believes in a better future, The Green Queen welcomes you.

This is not just a show. It is a movement. One that celebrates smart, strong, and beautiful women who care about people and the planet.

We call on government agencies, companies, community groups, and kind individuals to support this powerful journey. Let’s raise queens who will protect our future.

“When we empower our girls, we save our planet.”