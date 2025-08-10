Hakeem: Seeking Justice crowned highest-grossing Nollywood film of the weekend

By Ayo Onikoyi

The newly released action-drama Hakeem: Seeking Justice has taken Nollywood by storm, officially becoming the highest-grossing Nigerian film of the weekend.

Director Abdulrasheed “JJC Skillz” Bello announced the exciting milestone on Instagram, writing: “To GOD be the glory! Hakeem Seeking Justice is officially the highest-grossing Nollywood film of the weekend.”

Filmone Entertainment, the movie’s distributor, also confirmed the achievement on its official page, revealing: “N23m in and we are not done. Because justice isn’t a moment, it’s a movement.”

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Zubby Michael, Gabriel Afolayan, Bolanle Ninalowo, Regina Daniels, Liquorose, Ali Nuhu, Skales, and White Money, Hakeem: Seeking Justice has resonated with audiences for its raw emotion and high-stakes narrative.

The plot centers around Hakeem, a man battling the trauma of personal loss while navigating a system riddled with betrayal and injustice. The film has been praised for combining intense action sequences with emotionally rich storytelling and a message that hits close to home.

Speaking with Pot-Pourri about the film’s deeper purpose and significance, JJC Skillz said:

“What I want the audience to take from this movie is that Nigeria has upgraded, and we can do it. You know, that same mentality of we can have our genre of Afrobeat music when I was young, I’m like, No, we have to have a voice, and my dream that time was one day Nigerians will win the Grammy. I’m alive now to say that it has come to pass. So, I’ll prophesy a new one. Nigerians will win an Oscar movie made in Nigeria, but world renowned.”