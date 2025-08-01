Hajia Hafsat Balewa Hosts Obasanjo at Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone to Highlight Economic Progress

On March 28, 2025, former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo visited the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), where he was received by Hajia Dr. Hafsat Oduwole Balewa, the Zone’s Chairman; Dr. Hanson Huang, General Manager; and local dignitaries, including His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulazeez Oluwatoyin Akinde, FCA.

During the visit, Dr. Hanson Huang expressed gratitude to Obasanjo for his role in establishing Free Trade Zones in Nigeria, highlighting their contribution to Nigeria-China collaboration and industrial growth. Mr. Deng Hu reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development through such partnerships.

Hajia Dr. Hafsat Oduwole Balewa reported that OGFTZ employs over 10,000 Nigerians, including individuals with disabilities, showcasing the Zone’s role in economic empowerment and skills development. Oba Akinde praised the Zone’s positive impact on local infrastructure and business opportunities.

Chief Obasanjo expressed appreciation for the Chinese government’s ongoing partnership and commended the Zone’s world-class facilities. He emphasised the importance of creating more employment opportunities for Nigerian youth and supporting local business growth to strengthen Nigeria-China relations.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Zone’s facilities, underscoring OGFTZ’s role as a catalyst for economic and social progress in Nigeria.