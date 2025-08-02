Hafsat Balewa Welcomes NCSP Boss Tegbe to Ogun-Guangdong FTZ, Showcases Zone’s Industrial Transformation

The visit of the Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, to the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) on Thursday was not just a routine courtesy call — it was the result of the strategic efforts of the Zone’s Chairman, Dr. Hafsat Oduwole-Balewa, whose vision and leadership have redefined the zone’s industrial landscape.

Dr. Oduwole-Balewa personally played a central role in bringing Mr. Tegbe to the OGFTZ, leveraging her influence to ensure that the Federal Government’s Nigeria-China partnership leadership sees first-hand the zone’s unprecedented growth and potential.

Welcoming Mr. Tegbe, Dr. Oduwole-Balewa recalled that when she assumed leadership, the zone hosted fewer than 40 industries. Today, thanks to her strategic investment drive and hands-on leadership, the zone boasts 173 thriving enterprises. These companies are not only changing the narrative about Chinese manufacturing in Nigeria but are also producing goods that meet world-class standards.

In her remarks, she positioned OGFTZ as a living, breathing success story of the Nigeria-China partnership. “I believe through your office, we can attract high-value investments, enhancing technology transfer and expanding export quality and capacity in alignment with Nigeria’s broader economic diversification goals,” she told Tegbe. “We are particularly enthusiastic about the potential for collaboration with your office in attracting new categories of investors, especially in advanced manufacturing and green technologies. To develop talent programmes that will equip Nigerian youths with the skills needed for industrial leadership, and strengthen industrial synergy between OGFTZ and Nigeria’s national industrial agenda. Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to industrial excellence, global competitiveness and sustainable economic transformation.”

She further emphasised that the zone is not merely a production hub but a future innovation powerhouse, with capacity to align policies and open international doors for Nigerian industries.

Mr. Tegbe, visibly impressed, described the OGFTZ as a masterpiece worth replicating nationwide. “I came to Ogun-Guangdong FTZ to look at all the great things that have been done here. This is one FTZ that has been extremely successful in attracting Chinese investors… Our plan is to use the FTZ as a showcase and a masterpiece to attract more investors into Nigeria and also to ensure our Nigerian investors also effectively collaborate with Chinese investors in re-industrialising Nigeria,” he said.

He also lauded the zone for its industrial output and job creation, noting that its 173 companies employ over 10,000 Nigerians directly and 25,000 indirectly, while generating over 300 megawatts of electricity for its operations.

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Administrative Manager of the zone, Mr. Steven Makanjuola, credited Dr. Oduwole-Balewa’s tireless leadership for the zone’s achievements. According to him, her commitment to attracting investors has positioned OGFTZ as a national role model.

The event drew participation from top officials, including the Deputy General Manager of China-Africa Investment FZC, Mr. Kevin Liu, immigration and customs officers, and representatives of Chinese companies operating in the zone — all testament to the strong institutional collaboration fostered under Dr. Oduwole-Balewa’s chairmanship.