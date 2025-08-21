Habby Forex CEO debunks $111,000 mismanagement allegation

The Chief Executive Officer of Habby Forex, Mr. Habby, has denied allegations circulating online that he mismanaged an investor’s $111,000.

In a statement issued by the company, the CEO clarified that Habby Forex does not manage funds for clients and has never collected any such amount from the individual making the claims.

“We do not trade funds on behalf of clients. At no time did I collect $111,000 or any investment capital from this person,” Mr. Habby said.

According to him, the individual involved was never a client of the company but had been independently copying Habby Forex’s trading signals. The CEO explained that the investor failed to apply proper risk management while doing so, which resulted in losses in his personal trading account.

Despite not being responsible for the losses, Mr. Habby said he extended support to the investor by providing access to a $200,000 proprietary trading firm challenge account — far exceeding the $600 account the individual had requested.

“Even though I had no obligation, I chose to assist. I believe in supporting traders where I can,” the CEO added.

Habby Forex emphasized that the company’s operations are transparent and that it does not enter into account management agreements with investors.

The firm reiterated that the allegation of mismanagement is “entirely baseless” and urged the public to disregard the claim.