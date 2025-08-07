H1’25: Foreign investors transactions up 113% to N1.14 trn

By Peter Egwuatu

The total foreign transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX has reached N1.14trillion in the first half of 2025, H1’25, representing an increase by 113% from N540.48 billion recorded in the same period 2024, H1’24.

The surge could be attributed to the rise in outflows caused by global market uncertainties ,the high yields in treasury bills that spurred sell-offs, among other factors.

According to the data released by the NGX for H1’25, foreign investors traded equities worth N576.09 billion, representing an 84.97 percent increase from the N311.41billion traded in H1’24.

The outflows exceeded foreign inflows, which stood at N559.25 billion , resulting in a net negative foreign portfolio position of N16.84billion in H1’24.

According to the data contained in the NGX’s June 2025 Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report, the foreign trading activity intensified when compared to the same period to H1’24.

Meanwhile, domestic investors accounted for N3.06 trillion worth of trades in H1’25, representing 72.92 percent of total market transactions. This marks a 41.5 per cent increase from N2.17trillion in H1’24.

Of the total domestic figure, institutional investors contributed N1.59 trillion, while retail investors traded N1.47 trillion.

Meanwhile, the NGX data shows that the total value of transactions on the Exchange during the H1 ’25 amounted to N4.19 trillion, up 60.98 percent from N2.60 trillion recorded in H1’24 2024.

According to market operators, the rise indicated growing concerns over the quality of capital flows, particularly the surge in foreign outflows and declining retail activity.

A breakdown of monthly data reveals that in January 2025, total transactions stood at N346.23billion as domestic investors recorded N269.39billion, while foreign investors posted N76.84 billion. Retail and institutional domestic traded 17billion and N135.22 respectively. By February, activity climbed to N448.52billion, with foreign inflows recording N43.67billion and outflows of N47.93 billion, indicating modest net negative flows. Retail participation dropped in March to N123.38billion, while institutional investors trades rose to N170.54billion.

institutional investor trades at N364.71billion, compared to retail’s N274.63billion in April

Retail participation peaked in May at N337.46billion before declining in June. In May, foreign outflows remained elevated at N60.94billion, while inflows were subdued at N24.12billion. Institutional investors traded N244.13billon, up from April’s figure, while retail investors increased marginally to N337.46billon. Total trades in May stood at N700.50 billion.

In June, total trades amounted to N778.65 billion, the second-highest after March. Foreign inflows recovered to N72.82 billion, while outflows moderated slightly to N66.49billion.