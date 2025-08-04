Gunmen kill two policemen attached to Ebonyi majority leader in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Two policemen attached to the Majority Leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Ikoro, have been killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Okigwe, Imo State.

Sources said the incident occurred on Sunday while the officers were traveling with the lawmaker and his entourage. One of the vehicles reportedly developed a mechanical fault, causing the policemen to remain behind as the rest of the convoy continued.

It was during this delay that the gunmen attacked and killed the officers. The Okigwe area is widely regarded as a hotspot for violent attacks in the state.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, on Monday, vowed that the killers would be apprehended.

“There is no hiding place for those behind this heinous crime,” Okoye said. “The bodies of the officers, who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, have been evacuated to a morgue, and a thorough investigation is underway.”

He added that tactical teams have begun combing surrounding bushes in a manhunt for the perpetrators, promising that they will face the full wrath of the law.