Gunmen abduct man, wife, daughter; kill vigilante in midnight attack on Katsina metropolis

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Gunmen have kidnapped a man, his wife and their daughter in Katsina State after a midnight raid on a residential community that also left a vigilante member dead, police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Katsina Police Command, Sadiq Abubakar said the attack happened at about 3am in Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina city, where the armed men stormed the home of 33-year-old Anas Ahmadu, abducting him along with his wife and daughter, Jidda. A 25-year-old vigilante, Abdullahi Muhammad, was shot dead during the assault.

The Police PPRO said officers responded swiftly but the gunmen had already escaped. The state commissioner of police, Bello Shehu, later visited the area and ordered the deployment of additional personnel to rescue the victims and pursue the attackers.

The command urged residents to report any suspicious activity and pledged that all information would be treated confidentially.