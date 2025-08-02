Groups urge focus on governance, decry politically-motivated distractions

…Call for support of ongoing reforms and protection of strategic institutions

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Two civil society organisations—First Green White Resources and the Strategic Communication Centre for Defence and Security—have called for an end to political distractions, urging elites and political actors to allow the government to focus on governance and ongoing national reforms.

At a joint media conference held in Abuja on Saturday, the groups expressed concern over what they described as sustained pressure and public criticism targeting key government institutions, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

Speaking on the theme “Separating Politics from Governance,” Mr. Benaventure Melah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Green White Resources, noted that while the groups are not spokespersons for the government, they believe the reforms currently underway deserve constructive engagement and support.

Citing improvements in sectors such as infrastructure, fuel pricing, and educational support initiatives, Mr. Melah said:

“Though the cost of living remains high, we’ve seen some market corrections and strategic investments, including legacy projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the rollout of the Nigerian Students Loan Scheme.”

Melah urged political actors to avoid discrediting reform efforts, warning that persistent public criticism—especially when lacking evidence—could undermine national morale and investor confidence.

“It is important that citizens distinguish between opposition that strengthens democracy and opposition that serves to misinform or destabilize,” he said.

Regarding NNPCL, Melah stressed the need for public discourse to be fair and fact-based. He acknowledged that scrutiny of public officials is a democratic right but cautioned that unverified allegations or personal attacks on newly appointed executives could be counterproductive.

“Every reform effort comes with challenges and resistance. But when we politicize these efforts excessively, we risk stalling progress,” he added.

While not naming individuals or groups, Melah noted that certain narratives in the public space could weaken trust in national institutions and damage perceptions of Nigeria’s economic sectors.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Yashim Luka, Director of Publicity at the Strategic Communication Centre for Defence and Security, called for greater responsibility in public communications, particularly from political leaders and public figures.

“It is not helpful for public discourse to be dominated by messages of despair. Leaders, both past and present, should communicate hope and encourage collective efforts to strengthen the nation,” Luka said.

He added that the early focus on the 2027 elections risks distracting from the critical work needed to stabilize the economy and strengthen institutions.

“The oil sector remains central to Nigeria’s economy. Safeguarding its integrity is not only an economic concern but a national security imperative,” Luka emphasized.

The groups concluded by calling on all stakeholders—politicians, civil society, the media, and the public—to prioritize nation-building over political rivalry and to support institutions and reforms aimed at long-term development.