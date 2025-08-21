Group urges Ondo Assembly to review state bond issuance

ONDO ASSEMBLY

…— Government says claims are politically motivated

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A civil society group, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), has asked the Ondo State House of Assembly to conduct a transparent review of the state’s reported bond issuance and to publish audited accounts on any bond proceeds received by the state.

Addressing journalists in Akure, ORF Chairman Ayodeji Ologun, Co-Chairman Kayode Mogbojuri, and Secretary Adedotun Ajulo said the Assembly should ensure full public disclosure of the terms, utilisation, pricing, and repayment plan of the bond, in line with best practices in public finance.

The group framed its demand within broader calls for improved transparency and accountability at the state level, referencing President Bola Tinubu’s charge to citizens to hold governors to account amid increased federal allocations.

Contacted for comment, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, dismissed the claims as politically motivated and said the government would issue a detailed response upon receiving the group’s formal submissions.