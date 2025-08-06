Group rises against prolonged preservation of corpses in Igboland

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Dennis Agbo

An Igbo socio-political group, Igbo Gadi Nma, has expressed disapproval against the prolonged preservation of corpses in the morgues, claiming that it has negative spiritual effects on the Igbo society.

According to the group, the rampant practice of keeping dead bodies in mortuaries across Igbo land prevents the spirits of the departed souls from finding peace, resulting in restlessness and a lack of closure for both the families and the communities affected. The group insisted that the practice has grave implications for the well-being and moral fabric of the Igbo society, noting that unburied souls are wanderers that create an atmosphere of spiritual turmoil in the land.

National Coordinator of Igbo Gadi Nma, Mazi Emmanuel Ugwoke, told newsmen that his group is steadfast in its commitment to pursue a spiritual cleansing of Igbo land from “dead zombies” that disrupt the harmony of the environment.”

“As we approach the upcoming Anambra governorship election, we are resolute in our intention to support candidates who align with our vision for the spiritual and cultural rejuvenation of Igbo land.

“Any gubernatorial candidate who advocates for the cessation of this practice and supports a ban on mortuary operations will receive our active backing, campaigning efforts, and block votes.

“The consequences of leaving corpses unburied extend beyond the spiritual; they deeply affect our youth. The spirits of the unburied are believed to exert influence over our young people, leading them toward criminal tendencies and immoral behavior.

“The prevalence of crime, violence, and the insatiable desire for quick wealth without genuine effort can be traced back to these spiritual disturbances.

“We urge traditional and religious leaders, as well as our governors, to take immediate action in banning the retention of dead bodies in mortuaries. This effort is essential not only for spiritual cleansing but also for restoring integrity and moral values within our society,” Ugwoke campaigned.