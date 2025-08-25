Group plans 2 million-man march in South East to support Tinubu’s reforms

President Bola Tinubu

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri – A political group, Tinubu for Better Nigeria (TBN), has announced plans to hold a two million-man march in the South East in solidarity with President Bola Tinubu.

The group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Ebere Chukwuemeka, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, disclosed this in Owerri on Monday.

According to him, the march is aimed at sensitising the public on the objectives of the administration’s reforms and mobilising support for government policies.

He said TBN had also produced a documentary highlighting areas such as economic reforms, education, and grassroots development.

Chukwuemeka urged Nigerians, particularly in the South East, to consider the long-term benefits of ongoing reforms and called for collective support to strengthen governance.

The group pledged to continue engaging communities and stakeholders across the region to promote awareness of government programmes.