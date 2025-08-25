Group petitions Labour Minister over alleged financial irregularities in ASSBIFI

By Cynthia Alo

The Pan-African Society for Social and Economic Change (PASSEC) has petitioned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, alleging financial mismanagement linked to the leadership of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI).

In the letter, dated August 6, 2025, and signed by PASSEC’s Executive Director, Comrade Basah Mohammed, the organisation also accused Mr. Olusoji Oluwole of illegally occupying the office of National President of ASSBIFI following a disputed 2022 election.

According to the petition, Oluwole’s employment with Sterling Bank ended in 2020, making him ineligible to hold union office under the provisions of the Trade Union Act.

However, the group alleged that forged payslips, pension records, and tax documents were presented, allegedly with the connivance of staff in Sterling Bank’s Human Resources Department, to conceal his ineligibility.

PASSEC further claimed that more than ?300 million has been misappropriated since the leadership assumed office in November 2022.

It also accused officials in the Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions of ignoring an earlier petition submitted by aggrieved members of ASSBIFI in May 2023.

“The continued recognition of Mr. Oluwole by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) despite these allegations and without proper verification contradicts the principles of integrity and transparency enshrined in the Trade Union Act and undermines labour governance in Nigeria,” the petition stated.

The group demanded urgent intervention by the Minister, including, “An independent investigation into Oluwole’s employment status, in collaboration with Sterling Bank; A request for Sterling Bank to release his original employment, tax, and pension records from 2020 to date; A directive to TUC to suspend recognition of ASSBIFI’s leadership pending investigations; Referral of the matter to law enforcement and regulatory agencies such as the EFCC, DSS, ICPC, and CBN, and Immediate commencement of a process to restore lawful leadership in ASSBIFI in line with its constitution.”

PASSEC pledged to cooperate fully with the Ministry and relevant agencies to ensure justice is served and the integrity of trade unionism in Nigeria is restored.