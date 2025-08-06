Group lauds IGP over Outstanding Performance Honour conferred on ACP Shaba, others

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun and DIG Frank MBA, decorating ACP Aliyu Shaba with his new rank of an Assistant Comnissioner of Police (ACP) Aliyu Shaba, at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has been commended for his commitment to meritocracy and professional excellence following the formal decoration of two distinguished officers, ACP Aliyu Shaba and CSP Sentome Obi, both winners of the Police Officer of the Year Award for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Specifically, the body commended the recognition of ACP Aliyu Shaba, who has proved himself worthy in character and professional dispositions towards curbing violent crimes and other social vices in various Commands, Formations, Special Units and Task Forces where he had served both within and outside the state.

The South-South Professional & Transparency Initiatives (SSPTI), in a statement issued on Tuesday, described the event as a powerful symbol of institutional pride and an inspiring gesture that reinforces the core values of honour, integrity, and dedication in the Nigeria Police Force.

The decoration ceremony, held on August 5, 2025, at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Force Headquarters, Abuja, saw CSP Shaba Aliyu officially promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, effective December 31, 2023. SP Sentome Obi was likewise elevated to Chief Superintendent of Police, effective December 31, 2024.

To underscore the significance of the occasion, the IGP ordered the deployment of the police jet to convey both award-winning officers to Abuja for the ceremony.

In addition, their photographs—celebrating their outstanding courage and professionalism—were prominently displayed at the entrance of the Force Headquarters, as well as at all Zonal and State Command Headquarters, in a move SSPTI hailed as a public endorsement of excellence.

SSPTL Chairman, Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, who described the recognition as unprecedented, noted that; “This is what institutional pride looks like. This is how trust is built, from within. The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, has taken a bold and historic step toward motivation, merit-based recognition, and morale boosting”.

Continuing; “These are not just promotions; they are a national salute to officers who chose integrity, went the extra mile, and reminded us all what true service looks like.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to rewarding excellence and professionalism across all ranks. “To our officers across the country: this is your reminder that the job is not thankless. Your sacrifices are seen. Your integrity will not go unnoticed,” he declared.

The IGP reiterated that any officer who wins the Police Officer of the Year Award, earns the IGP Commendation Award, or secures category awards in two consecutive years will be recommended for accelerated promotion by the Police Service Commission.

He also emphasized that recognition and honour within the Force are open to all, but must be earned through dedication, excellence, and unwavering discipline.

Reaffirming the leadership’s pledge to reform and rejuvenate the institution, IGP Egbetokun assured that the Force remains committed to improved welfare for both serving and retired personnel, and to building a professionally competent, service-driven, law-abiding, and people-friendly police organization.