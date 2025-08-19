Group hails NDDC’s Ogbuku on 50th birthday, commends leadership

Ogbuku

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The management and staff of Stan & Deka Group have extended congratulations to Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In a statement signed by the company’s Chairman, Engr. Samuel Alabi (FNSE), the group acknowledged Dr. Ogbuku’s role in overseeing development initiatives in the Niger Delta, noting his efforts toward improved service delivery and regional development.

“We recognize the commitment and leadership you have brought to the NDDC, as well as the efforts made toward enhancing transparency, accountability, and the execution of development projects,” the statement read.

The group noted the Commission’s involvement in projects across key sectors such as education, power, transportation, healthcare, youth empowerment, and human capital development.

Stan & Deka Group expressed appreciation for what it described as a collaborative and results-oriented approach to regional development under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership.

The statement concluded with birthday wishes and expressed hope for continued progress and leadership in the years ahead.