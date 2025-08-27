Group fumes over rights abuse against NYSC member in Anambra

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The West Africa Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) has condemned the reported assault of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit in Anambra State.

The incident, which has drawn widespread outrage, involved the violent stripping and assault of a female corps member, captured in a viral video circulating online.

In a statement signed by its Regional Coordinator, Rafiu Lawal, WAYPAN described the attack as a gross violation of human rights and the Nigerian Constitution.

According to reports, the security operatives stormed the ‘Corpers’ Lodge’ in Anambra, laid siege to the premises, and assaulted all corps members present, even after the victims identified themselves as youth corps members on lawful national assignment.

WAYPAN strongly criticised the actions, stressing that the operatives failed to identify themselves or explain their mission before launching the assault.

“No Nigerian, especially National Youth Corps members on lawful national assignment, should be subjected to such humiliating and traumatic treatment,” the statement read.

The organisation warned that such incidents erode public trust in security institutions and discourage youth participation in national development.

“If corps members can be assaulted with such impunity, it sends a wrong signal that no youth is safe. This undermines trust in the state’s responsibility to protect lives and property,” the group stated.

WAYPAN demanded justice for the victims, including compensation for those affected and prosecution of the operatives involved.

“This must serve as a deterrent to future violations,” it said.

It also urged the NYSC to strengthen protection measures for corps members nationwide.

The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly opened an investigation, but WAYPAN insisted on transparency and urgency.

“We welcome the Nigerian Police Force’s decision to investigate, but we call for transparency and swift action,” the statement added.

The organisation linked the assault to a wider pattern of security excesses, recalling recent incidents in Lagos and Abuja where citizens were brutalised for recording law enforcement actions.

“These incidents appear to be setting a troubling precedent. We urge the government to take decisive action to protect our youth and restore trust in our institutions,” it said.