Group faults NCAA over ‘Flight Mode’ ban, petitions NOTAP on aircraft technology standards

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ABUJA — The Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has criticised the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for directing air passengers to completely switch off mobile phones during flight operations, describing the move as outdated and embarrassing to the country.

The NCAA, through its Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, recently announced at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja that electronic devices must now be powered off entirely during flights — effectively ending the use of “flight mode”.

In a statement signed by its Country Head, Mr. Akingunola Omoniyi, NEFGAD warned that the directive could portray Nigeria as technologically backward.

“The NCAA’s decision is a bid to cover up regulatory inefficiencies which continue to embarrass the nation,” the organisation alleged, arguing that global aviation has since moved beyond prohibiting mobile devices, with many airlines now offering free inflight Wi-Fi throughout their journeys.

NEFGAD also petitioned the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), urging it to assess the technology status of Nigerian aircraft and verify whether they meet modern safety and connectivity standards.

“The NCAA directive suggests that Nigeria’s airspace is dominated by obsolete planes made before the year 2000. It could discourage serious-minded investors and travellers,” the group said.

NEFGAD added that while airlines such as Emirates, Lufthansa, British Airways and Delta provide internet services during all phases of flight, Nigerian regulators were still enforcing outdated practices.

The organisation further criticised the NCAA for allegedly failing to address more pressing issues such as aircraft standards, passenger protection, and aviation security lapses.

“This is not the era of regulatory grandstanding but one of innovation and global competitiveness. NCAA should benchmark Nigerian airlines against international standards rather than blaming passengers,” NEFGAD stated.

The group called on the NCAA to introduce reforms that reflect current technological realities and improve passenger experience in Nigeria’s aviation sector.