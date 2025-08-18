Group demands Edo APC secretary’s resignation over alleged lopsided appointments

Map of Edo State.

…Allegation false, says party spokesman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Concerned Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo local government has called for the resignation of the state secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, over alleged marginalisation as they accused him of concentrating all appointments coming to Oredo in his Ward 7 to the detriment of other wards.

Speaking at a press conference in Benin on Monday, Coordinator of the group, Osamuyi Osadiaye, said, “Lawrence Okah disproportionately allocated key party and government positions to the people from Ward 7 of Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State, and thus sidelined the other 11 wards. These positions, which are disproportionately concentrated in Ward 7, are inimical to APC ideology as a party.”

But the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Uwadaie Igbinigie, described the allegation is untrue.

But Osadiaye listed some of the positions which he said were influenced to the ward by the APC Secretary including the local government party Chairman, Assistant Treasurer, member of the state House of Assembly, member representing Edo South in the Oil and Gas Commission, two Special Assistants to the speaker, among others.

Coordinator of the group, while appealing to “APC party leaders across Edo State to call Lawrence Okah to order and give other wards in the LGA an opportunity to feature in the present dispensation, especially in the upcoming local government election in Edo State. This imbalanced political appointment is threatening the unity and progress of APC in the council.”

He also called on “His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo to ensure fair and inclusive appointments across all wards in Oredo.”

But Igbinigie, described the allegations as “foul cry far from reality. Several other prominent appointments from Oredo are not from Ward 7. The Secretary has been fair to everybody, even in the exco of the party; he carries every member along” he also cited the Commissioner for Education, who is from the local government area but not from ward 7.