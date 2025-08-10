Group condemns ‘baseless smear campaign’ against Uniport Council Chairman

The Unity Vanguard has condemned in strong terms the recent allegations of fraud and financial misconduct levelled against the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, describing them as a “desperate smear campaign” aimed at tarnishing the image of a man whose integrity is beyond reproach.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Chima Emeka, the group expressed shock that a fellow council member, would “stoop to such depths” to make what it called “reckless and unsubstantiated claims” against the distinguished former legislator.

“Those who know Senator Ohuabunwa, know him as an ethical businessman, a patriotic Nigerian, and a sound politician whose decades of service have been marked by transparency, accountability, and unwavering commitment to the public good,” the statement read. “His record in promoting good governance, empowering young people, and uplifting communities speaks for itself.”

The Unity Vanguard questioned the motives behind the petition, suggesting that it was politically motivated and deliberately timed to cause embarrassment.

“We wonder whose interests are being served by this calculated attempt to undermine the credibility of the Governing Council and distract from the real work of advancing the University of Port Harcourt,” the group said.

Reaffirming their support, the group said: “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Senator Ohuabunwa and align fully with the University’s management. The facts are clear — all processes under his leadership have followed due process, and no shred of evidence exists to justify these wild accusations.”

The statement concluded with a warning: “The public should see these allegations for what they are — a baseless attempt to damage the reputation of a man whose life’s work has been defined by service, not self-interest. We are confident the truth will prevail, and those behind this smear campaign will be exposed.”