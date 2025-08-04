Gridlock, businesses paralyse as flash floods take over Lagos roads, submerge homes

floods

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Normal business activities were paralysed as residents and motorists battled with the effects of early Monday morning torrential rainfall in Lagos that caused significant traffic gridlock due to flash floods affecting roads and submerging various homes across the metropolis.

Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had earlier predicted thundery and rainy weather activities across the nation from Monday to Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina, in the northern region, as well as Lagos in the southwest States.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region with chances of light rain over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

According to it, light rains are expected over parts of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

The agency anticipated the high possibility of floods occurring over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States during the forecast period. ‎

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Tuesday over the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

NiMet urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain, and states with the possibility of flash floods were told to activate the emergency response system immediately.

“Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures, and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. ‎

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets, and stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

Airline operators get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

The agency advised the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website, www.nimet.gov.ng.

In response to the downpour, Lagos State Government sued for calm from all residents as the state experienced heavy rainfall for over 14 hours with an assurance that the state has put in place resilient infrastructure to combat flash flooding.

Meanwhile, checks by Vanguard on Monday, reveals that many roads, including Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ikorodu Road, Apapa, Alimosho, Lekki axis, Agege, Oworosonki, Ikotun, as well as the Long Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, among others have been submerged, resulting in traffic snarl and vehicles left stranded with houses and shops flooded. Most of the shops and markets around Ikeja, Agege, Maryland, Oshodi were seen shut as of 10 am.

Many motorists and commuters who dared to move out were stranded for hours on major roads in the metropolis due to the flooded roads and streets.

While the downpour, which started at about 12 midnight into early morning, continued intermittently on Monday. It witnessed heavily flooded roads both on the Island and Mainland sides of the state.

It was gathered that while traffic on some of the roads was standstill during the downpour, some others witnessed slow movement as motorists struggled to wade through the flash floods.

Residents lament

A motorist who simply identified himself as Alhaji Abu, said motorists had a hectic time navigating through the flooded path of Odo Iya Alaro Bridge, of Ikorodu at about 5.am which was heavily flooded.

Also, it was a standstill situation around Alakuko because of the bad spots on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“Since flood had covered all the potholes on the road, motorists had to be cautious in order not to be stranded inside the flood,” John said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Gberegbe in Ikorodu area lamented the heavily flooding of homes which saw residents bailing out storm-waters from their homes.

Many vehicles broken-down vehicles were seen stuck iin the flood.

The gridlock caused by the flood extended towards the Ikotun and Igando Roads, Oworosonki.

Motorists plying the route were seen moving slowly on the lane close to the median while they stayed away from the service lane to avoid plunging into the drainage.

As a result, commuters were unable to move around even after the rain had subsided at about 9am, Most of them were seen hanging around while waiting for the flood to recede at various bus stops while residents stayed back at home.

Some of the residents who spoke with Vanguard called for State Government’s immediate intervention to come to their rescue over dangerous recurrence of floods in the area during the rainy season.

One of the affected residents in Gberegbe area, Ikorodu, who simply identified herself as Modupe Akinbiyi, said, “We do experience heavy flood each time it rains, particularly during rainy season. We are worried over this flood. We have sent several complaints to government and ministry of the environment and water Resources without positive result.”

Another resident, Anthony Azubuike, a residents in Lagos Island, lamented, “The relevant authorities in the State should ensure the process of clearing the drainage channels is effectively monitored. Most of the refuse being pulled out from the drainage channels is often left beside it and in a matter of days, they make their way back into it blocking the channels.”

A motorist, Kunle Oyebode, also stated, “The roads have been taken over following this torrential rainfall. You can see vehicles broke down while others who are conversant with the road, waded through the better part of the flood.”

Lagos issues advisory as commissioner Wahab reassures residents of safety

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, had earlier, during the Year 2025 Seasonal Climate Predictions, SCP, and Socio-Economic implications for Lagos State, reassured residents of adequate preparation for the rains.

Wahab however, urged residents of low-lying wetland areas to relocate and move upland in order to avoid needless loss of lives and property, when the need arises.

According to him, “It should be noted that the State has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels in our state as well as increase preparedness for weather and flood related issues.

“The Ministry is collaborating with NiMet in the annual SCP which has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, planners, decision makers and operators of the various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall.

“Let me assure you that our State will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.

“To ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment in the state, the Ministry has embarked on an all-year-round drainage maintenance programme for effective and efficient flood control, in addition to an efficient and sustainable solid waste management system.

“To effectively contain flooding in our state, we are determined to continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River.

“This mutual relationship has been highly beneficial in the past, and we intend to sustain it.

“Therefore, the low-lying areas of Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo and Ajegunle communities in Lagos State are being closely monitored with respect to the likelihood of Ogun River over flowing its banks as well as all other river basins in the state.

“The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, will as usual be on stand bye to make sure advertising and communication agencies comply with regulations on the safety of billboards and telecommunication masts to prevent the incidences of telecommunication mast collapse caused by high wind speed, as it is expected during the onset and cessation of every rainfall season.

“This is to put all emergency response organizations, traffic management organizations, and other emergency-related organizations on high alert to help lessen the damaging effects of thunderstorms and associated heavy rainfalls in the State.

“I want to use this platform to make a plea to Lagosians, that, as it is the case in several coastal cities across the world, it is occasionally normal to have flash floods when it rains, which will percolate or drain off rapidly, a few hours after.

“It is only when such floods remain on the roads for several hours that we can report that a particular area is flooded. I therefore wish to plead with the media to avoid sensational headlines that cause panic.

“We all need to be wary of another contributory factor to flooding which is the rise in Lagoon level. Anytime there is high tidal movement, it may “lock up” the discharge points of drainage channels and until it recedes, there will be no discharge.

“Such occurrences also cause backflow, resulting to flash flooding. But as soon as the Lagoon water level recedes, all the generated storm water will immediately be discharged, and our roads will be free.

“To our people, we sincerely appeal that they refrain from acts that can lead to flash flooding. They should stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places, clogging drains with silt or construction materials, erecting structures within and around Drainage Right of Ways and setbacks.”

Appeal for calm

A latest statement by Wahab on the development, informed residents that a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Metrological Agency on Monday warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for the next three days.

He stated that it is not impossible that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding because of the inability of the major collectors not being able to contain the run-off resulting from the very heavy rainfalls.

Wahab reminded that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and climate change makes it susceptible to vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.

He explained to all residents Lagos being a coastal state, with the heavy rainfalls, the level of water in the lagoon is bound to rise and will result in a tidal lock which will prevent discharge from all collectors.

Wahab urged all those living in low-lying areas to be at alert because with the intensity of the rainfall already experienced, many of such areas will encounter flash floods.

According to him all areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods which may come with high currents.

In view of the holiday period that most pupils and students are in now, he called for extra vigilance so that they do not go outside to play under the rain or swim in the flash floods.

The commissioner also reiterated the earlier advisory to motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods as there is the tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

He warned residents not to engage in disposing their refuse into the drains as the rains fall, warning that there are consequences for such acts and the refuse will end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

According to Wahab, “The state is intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain run off from rainfalls.”

He however warned that whenever more than usual rain falls as Lagos has witnessed for several 12 hours yesterday, all concerted efforts are required to checkmate its effects.