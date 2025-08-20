Grace Oluwaloju releases new single ‘The Glory (Live)’ featuring Kaestrings

By Emmanuel Okogba

Gospel music minister and worship leader, Grace Oluwaloju, has released her latest single “The Glory (Live)” featuring Kaestrings. The new track is now available on all major digital music platforms worldwide.

Grace, who is also a songwriter, is known for her deep passion for exalting Jesus through Spirit-filled worship. She describes worship not just as music but as a lifestyle of intimacy with God. Her ministry, she says, is rooted in love, gratitude, and surrender, with a calling to lead people into God’s presence where lives can be healed, restored, and transformed.

Since her debut single “Take All of Me” in 2021, Grace has continued to release songs that resonate with believers across the world. Her discography includes Mercy, Alpha My God, Follow You, Never Fail, King of Glory (Agbanilagbatan), EL-GIBBOR (You Have Won It for Me), Exalted (Live), You Are Beautiful, You Deserve My Praise, and Jesus Is Here (Live). Each of these songs reflects her devotion to lifting God’s name and creating an atmosphere of heartfelt worship.

Grace has also ministered alongside renowned gospel artistes including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Theophilus Sunday, and Okopi Peterson, among others. Beyond recording, she is the convener of Exalted, an annual December worship gathering that brings believers together in an atmosphere of praise and reverence.

Currently based in Dallas, Texas, Grace serves faithfully at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, where she continues to inspire and lead a new generation of worshippers to honor God in spirit and in truth.