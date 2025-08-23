Govts urged to invest nation’s health infrastructure

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Federal and State governments have been charged to prioritize investment in health infrastructure to improve health outcomes, support economic development, and enhance public welfare.

A medical expert, Dr. Busayomi Soremekun, who made the call at a medical outreach, organized by the Glorious Liberty Church (GLC), Abeokuta, stated that focusing on health infrastructure by relevant level of government will curb medical tourism, improve emergency response capabilities, and create a more effective and resilient public health system.

According to the medical expert, investment in health infrastructure includes building and renovating healthcare facilities, acquiring essential medical equipment, ensuring access to clean water and power, and developing supply chain systems.

Speaking on the outreach, Dr. Soremeku, described it as a big, intensive and impressive vision, saying that the turnout has been massive. “We have over 1,000 people who have been checked for glucose, malaria, high blood pressure, and all sorts, and given drugs. God has been helping us”.

Dr. Soremeku added that the elderly people were checked mainly for high blood pressure due to stress and age, while the younger ones had minimal health challenges. He disclosed that none of the checks had required emergency attention.

“There is also a need for more people to understand that health is wealth. Without it, people won’t be able to perform optimally in carrying out their daily endeavors.

“Health infrastructure development is essential in this sector. For instance, getting an MRI scan done in the country should be an easy thing to do, as we are regarded as a giant of Africa.”

Also speaking, the Pastor in Charge of GLC Global, Abeokuta, Pastor Richard Osanaiye stated that the church received instructions from the Scripture to give to the poor, through healthcare.

He said, “the church, having seen the situation of the nation’s economy, realized that many people were going through difficult times, particularly when it comes to healthcare.

“We have seen the situation and the economy of the country, and we realized that many people are going through difficult times, particularly when it comes to healthcare. God inspired us to do this, and I spoke about it in the church, and we all came together to do it,” Pastor Osanaiye said.

Osanaiye, who disclosed that it was not the first time the church would be embarking on a medical outreach, noted that over 5,000 beneficiaries would benefit from the programme.

“We’ve done about 5,000 before, but this time, over 5,000 would benefit. We structured it in a way that you wouldn’t see a crowd. People have checked for blood pressure, and we focused a lot on high blood pressure. We realized that there are many elderly people who don’t know the status of their health.”

Osanaiye also disclosed that eye examinations were done, including checks for cataracts, blurry vision, and those who needed to be referred for further medical attention were referred to hospitals.

Earlier, food items such as rice, beans, noodles and clothes were given to children while writing materials and books were presented to kids.