Govts, influential leaders, parents key to girl-child’s achievements – Expert, Praise Matemavi

By Gabriel Ewepu

In this interview, Dr Praise Matemavi, an abdominal transplant surgeon at the University of Mississippi Medical Centre, United States of America, USA, and an Associate Professor of Surgery, who also runs a non-profit organization,

Rose Gift Foundation, based in Zimbabwe, and also working with the Sam Momah Foundation in Nigeria, called on African Governments and various influential leaders including parents to fight barriers limiting the girl-child from achieving her dreams, as she spoke on salient issues that would change the narrative.

Excepts;

Can you tell us who are?

Dr. Praise Matemavi, an abdominal transplant surgeon at the University of Mississippi Medical Centre, United States of America, USA, and an Associate Professor of Surgery.

Abdominal transplant involves liver, kidney and pancreas transplant as well as general surgery and dialysis access. I came to Nigeria to present the keynote lecture for the Sam Momah Foundation titled ‘The Girl Child: Building Stakeholder Buy-In’, and it was based on the girl-child and discussing what stakeholders can do, what can they do to be able to help the girl-child achieve her dreams because we know that when we raise a girl-child to be confident and to go after their dreams and pursue all that they are called to be in this world, it doesn’t only change them and their families but it changes their community and it also changes the nation.

The girl-child issue is very vital, you gave a keynote address on that, what have you really seen and what are the solutions to solve these issues to change the narrative in Nigeria?

So I think when I look at solutions for us, I look at it in four packets. So I think we all have to come to the table and have the discussions because it’s not going to be just one group of people that are going to come up with solutions.

So I should say really five packets because the number one packet is the girl-child themselves. We need to empower them, to help them have that. We are still colonized in the mind, and so we need to work on changing the narrative for the girl-child so that she doesn’t feel like she is colonized. She needs to be free, and so with that and all the other things that we need to do, which the other four packets are going to be our government, starting at the local, state government, and going up to the federal government, putting laws and policies in place that protect the girl-child, which I know Nigeria has actually been really doing a good job in this area because when I was studying before I came to Nigeria, I saw that the child marriage rate for children under the age of 18 was 43% a couple of years ago, and they have really put a lot of effort into that area and the rates have come down to 30 per cent in just a few years, and that is a big deal.

Obviously, there’s still a long way to go but they have actually made so much more progress than any other place in the world. So that is huge, and looking at Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, we are second to South-Asia in terms of child marriages under the age of 15. That is really sad.

So government, and then we have parents because we need parents to be in the mix of it, they need to be there to protect, empower, and just help their child because most of what happens in the girl-child’s mind, which is what influences their decisions is happening in the home.

We need the religious and traditional leaders to be stakeholders in this, and we need them to have that mentality of being an ally, and understanding what being an ally is, that actually gives voice to the girl-child, and we need to stop with all these traditions and doing things the way that we were doing them before because that is just how things were because times are changing, and we are evolving, and we need to figure out ways that we can work to actually effect change.

So I talked about the government, parents, traditional leaders and religious leaders, and the last part is all the other organizations like the Sam Momah Foundation, and any other organizations that are willing to help and put resources into mentorship, sponsorship, and things like that because I was asking how many women in Nigeria are in the Senate, and I was told four. That is not enough. So we need more systems in the country, and that is so important too because for a girl-child, you cannot be what you cannot see.

So if you are not seeing women doing the things that you want to do, it is going to be very difficult for you to do it, and I can attest to that because I wanted to be a doctor since I was a little girl, and I was constantly looking for African female doctors like me, and I would find them, and then, when it came time for medical school, I was looking for mentorship – black female surgeons are very hard to find, and I would search on the internet, and I would find some, and I would email them, find their contact information, call their office, find their secretary because I wanted to be able to see what it is that I wanted to do and see it in person, and see that this person was able to accomplish this I can do it too.

Even though I am the first multivisual transplant surgeon trained in liver, pancreas, intestine, and kidney, as well as hepatobiliary, I have seen other surgeons, for instance, there’s a Nigerian surgeon actually, transplant surgeon, who trained at Ohio State, and she did liver and kidney training. So that was one person who I saw, and I am like, so she did this and she was successful, and here I was wanting to do even more specialization. But then it was much easier for me to do that because I had seen someone else who had done something similar.

So it doesn’t have to be necessarily that because sometimes you have to be the person paving the way but just seeing that there are others who are doing similar things or in leadership, who are in these male-dominated specialties or areas, and they are succeeding and doing a great job, I think that helps our young women to be able to see that they too are capable, and they are not just sitting at the table because they are girls and they have been given this seat but because they earned it, and it’s because they are good enough to be there because we tend to struggle with the problem of imposter syndrome so much more than men do.

We come into these big rooms, we sit at the table but we feel like we don’t belong but that can be helped by figuring out how to help our kids when they are younger, in primary school, and when they go to secondary school, and already start honing those things, so that by the time they get to college they know they belong, good enough, smart enough, and a lot of times even better.

We were talking about the issue of the parents, and a lot of parents have been boxed to economy, religious beliefs, and culture as well.

What can parents do to really give time and resources to a girl-child’s education and empowerment?

I think this is a place where our religious leaders and our traditional leaders come into play Because if everybody is on the same page, and we because obviously religion and tradition are always going to be there, but if we get to a point where our leaders are seeing the value of the girl-child, and are seeing that when we educate a girl, her income is going to increase, that this whole generational cycle of poverty is going to decrease because there are a lot of families that end up being female-led, and we know that for the most part, the woman is the glue to the family.

And if the woman is in poverty, the chances of her children being in poverty are very high, and also the chances of the children not being healthy is high, and also maternal death is high, and so, if our religious and traditional leaders see this, and they see that the solution to the problem is to educate the girl-child, and to give the girl-child the same opportunities as the boy children have, I think that is where we need to start because then if their attitudes are different, then that is going to lead down to the parents.

I am a very religious person, and I know that a lot of my decisions and a lot of the things that I do are based on my religion, and how I view God, and what I am called to do in life, and so you can’t separate that from the decisions that we make, and that’s why I think it is so important for those religious leaders and traditional leaders to have strong buy-in in the mission for the girl-child.

So are you partnering with the Sam Momah Foundation to really give the girl-child a voice?

Yes. The biggest thing for now, I think because my passion is with the medical students. We have a Foundation in Zimbabwe called the Rose Gift Foundation that we are working on to figure out how do we develop these girls when they are young to understand their worth and their value, and because we know that the decisions that women make as they get older, even in grade school and in high school are based on how they value themselves but a lot of the value they put on themselves is based on how the parents put that value on them and how society puts that value on them.

But if we have girls that truly understand their value, then they are going to be able to effect change in their decisions to their capacity, and that is one of the biggest things that we are working on right now.

It’s just that personal development, and just partnering with the female medical students at all levels from first to sixth year because they need that support. I think one of the easiest organizations for us to work with is the Christian Medical Association. So the Christian and Dental Medical Association is a great group to work with, and I met a lot of the students and I was just so energized at the Uyo Teaching Hospital, Akwa-Ibom State.

What is the modality for this intervention to add value to the students you met at the Uyo Teaching Hospital?

So I think the easiest thing right now is virtual mentorship because we can put a lot of people together. We can get people from all over the world because it doesn’t necessarily have to be people that you are seeing here but we can get especially, people in the diaspora, and we can have virtual meetings where they are in these rooms with these people who have achieved what they are wanting to achieve, and to help them.

I realized that, so a few years ago I wrote this book called ‘Passion and Purpose: Black Female Surgeons’, and I interviewed 73 black female surgeons from around the world, the message I got throughout the book from interviewing each and every one of these surgeons, and it’s all the specialties of surgery. So the first neurosurgeon in Rwanda; the first orthopedic surgeon in Zambia, and all these women who have been trailblazers in their fields.

The one thing that they wanted was somebody who understands what they are going through to help guide them. So it doesn’t necessarily have to be somebody who is physically here with them, it just needs to be somebody who has walked the path, and I think with this, that’s one thing that I think COVID did a good job for us was understanding and seeing the value of virtual collaborations, and I think we can do a lot of collaborations virtually to mentor, sponsor, and really help these women.

So what’s your parting shot?

I am hoping that over time we will be able to build it down to high school and primary school because I think it’s so important to get down to that young age, and my last parting shot, if I were to say something directly to the girl-child, it would be that you are valuable, it is interesting that you are doing this interview today on the International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, and so I want to say to my girl-child, especially, the African girl- child, you have to understand that you are the mother of all things.

You have the power. Yes, there are a lot of times when your voice is being silenced but you are braver than you think. You have more courage than you think, with a little support, a little opportunity, the sky is not even the limit, there is so much you are capable of achieving if you set your mind to it, if you are determined, and if you want it bad enough because there is this thing called grit, where you will face challenges and you will face obstacles.

But as long as you can keep your eye on the prize, and it doesn’t matter if you have to climb the mountain, swim the ocean, you can still achieve your goals.

I am a testament to that – I was a mother at 18, and I went through an abusive marriage, and I was at the very lowest of the lowest but I was still able to build that resilience and climb back up, and I want the girl-child to know that there will be a lot of ‘nos’ along the way but don’t let ‘no’ shut you down.

Let ‘no’ be the fuel that keeps you going because one day you will get that ‘yes’, and all you need is one ‘yes’, and you have to get comfortable with rejection. It is okay to get ‘nos’ and to be rejected.

You just have to keep going at it until you achieve your dream. You are very capable. You are good enough, and you can do anything.

You are the limit to yourself. That’s all I have.