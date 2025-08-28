Governors pledge to support FG’s initiative to boost culture, tourism’s contribution to GDP

FILE IMAGE

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has pledged to support the Federal Government’s initiative aimed at enhancing the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government outlined key strategic interventions to grow the arts, culture, tourism and creative economy contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 100 billion dollars by 2030 and to create over three million jobs.

Gov. Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State announced this while reading a communique issued after the NGF’s second meeting held late Wednesday night in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the forum’s Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

Yahaya said that the governors at the meeting deliberated on the sector and issues affecting the country, including insecurity.

“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

“Musawa, represented by Mr Obi Asika, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, made a presentation on the strategic roadmap to grow the sector’s GDP contribution to 100 billion dollars by 2030 and create over three million jobs.

“Other key initiatives include the 200 million dollar Creative Economy Development Fund, the one billion dollar Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Cooperation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Home Cultural Villages.

“Governors commended the reforms to strengthen intellectual property, expand tourism, and elevate Nigeria’s global presence, and resolved to collaborate through the State Creative Economy Desk, co-created festivals, and the adoption of the Naija Season Platform,” he said.

Yahaya said that the forum also commiserated with Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi over the loss of his father, Pa Ahmed Ododo, who died at 83.

NAN reports that the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of a Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation to invest in and develop Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries infrastructure under a public-private partnership PPP model.

The initiative, it said, will propel Nigeria’s creative industry and the tourism industry to new heights by allowing it to unlock its immense potential that we all know, enhance economic growth and for global soft power.

The federal government noted that Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents in the creative industry, and the corporation will leverage technology, art, culture, and tourism to strengthen the creative economy. (NAN)