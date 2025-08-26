Governors must join Tinubu to tackle poverty – Senator Fadahunsi

President Bola Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun-East senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi has stressed the need for the 36 States Governors to join President Bola Tinubu’s crusade against poverty.

He said the President, has within little over two years rejig the nation’s economy and much of the revenue is disbursed to the governors, as well as Local Government across the country, hence, those at the helm must show responsibility.

Speaking with newsmen at his Ilase country home in Obokun local government area of Osun State on Tuesday, he said the economy is stabilising again but every stakeholders must wake up to their task to lift people out of poverty.

He said the economy conundrum the country found itself was a product of long time failure of leadership, hence, the need for the President’s reform which is already yielding positive outcome.

His words, “President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are yielding positive outcome and the country is witnessing growth. But his effort is not enough. The quantum of funds available to the Governors across the country, if properly deployed to take care of the people, would go a long way to lift people out of poverty.

“So, it would be important that Governors and Local Government Chairmen take responsibilities and begin to use funds at their disposal to develop their territory and the people to reduce hunger in the land”, he said.

The Senator also admonished Nigerians to embrace farming no matter how little in a bid to reduce prices of farm product, saying planting some vegetables and pepper would go a long way to stem rising prices of food.

“It is important that youths also embrace farming. As we go into harvest, we should prepare ourselves for farming either at the backyard, small lands around our community to reduce hunger. The Federal Government policy on poverty alleviation would begin to manifest and Nigerians would be better for it”, he added.