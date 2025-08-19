Governors Forum unveils ‘Investopedia’ to attract global investment

…Says platform will help bridge Nigeria’s $100bn annual infrastructure gap

…Governor Sule: Tinubu’s reforms have increased resources to states

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — In a bold move to boost investments and close Nigeria’s massive infrastructure financing gap, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has launched Investopedia, a comprehensive investment platform aimed at attracting global and local capital into the country’s subnational projects.

The initiative, unveiled at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, is designed as a one-stop investment gateway for credible, bankable projects across Nigeria’s 36 states. It will be showcased at major global platforms, including the UN General Assembly, Intra-African Trade Fair, and Africa Investment Forum.

Chairman of the NGF and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, said the platform aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He stressed that while Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, it has struggled to attract adequate foreign direct investment (FDI), averaging only $2 billion annually—less than 0.5% of GDP.

“This is the purpose of NGF’s Investopedia: to serve as a one-stop for investors, providing credible, transparent, and curated pipelines of projects across the 36 states. It’s not just a padlock; it’s an entry point showing where and how to invest in Nigeria with confidence,” Governor Sule said.

He added that Nigeria’s subnational governments bear the heaviest responsibility in closing the estimated $100 billion annual infrastructure financing gap, emphasizing that public spending alone cannot address the country’s development needs.

NGF Director General, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, described Investopedia as a “new dawn” in Nigeria’s subnational investment readiness. He noted that while states budgeted over ₦17.5 trillion for capital projects in 2025, limited access to investment capital remains a major constraint.

“By curating bankable pipelines across all 36 states, Investopedia simplifies investor access, builds confidence through transparency, and mobilizes partnerships that go beyond financing,” Shittu said.

He lauded the platform’s sponsors—Afreximbank, UNDP, and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI)—for their strategic support and technical expertise.

Governor Sule further emphasized that Tinubu’s economic reforms have empowered states with more resources, but that Nigeria must diversify beyond oil and gas to agriculture and mining to truly unlock its economic potential.

Peter Olowononi, Afreximbank’s Head of Client Relations for Anglophone West Africa, described Investopedia as a “catalytic tool” that connects global investors to credible subnational opportunities.

Also speaking, U.S. Embassy Economic Counsellor, Christine Harbaugh, pledged continued U.S. support for the platform, highlighting America’s commitment to improving trade, transparency, and subnational development in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries at the launch included Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Deputy Governors Umar Usman Kadafur (Borno) and Aminu Usman (Jigawa), alongside industry leaders and representatives of development partners.

The NGF also announced the upcoming launch of the NGF Fund, a pooled investment vehicle designed to complement Investopedia by channeling catalytic capital into high-impact projects across states.

The forum believes Investopedia will not only attract financing but also deliver tangible benefits—job creation, improved livelihoods, and sustainable infrastructure—for millions of Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s states are now open for business. The opportunity is real; the readiness is present. Let us now engage, partner, and deliver,” Dr. Shittu declared.