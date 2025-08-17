Governors’ Forum set to unveil investopedia

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will launch its ‘Investopedia’, a platform designed to showcase investment opportunities across Nigeria’s 36 states.

Yunusa Abdullahi, Director of Media and Strategic Communications at NGF, described the initiative as a bridge between Nigeria’s untapped potential and global capital.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Abuja.

“Amid challenges such as weak investor confidence and fragmented entry points, this initiative promises to transform subnational funding and reposition Nigeria as a credible investment destination.

“Nigeria has long faced barriers to investment at the state level. Frequent government transitions create uncertainty, while poor project visibility and preparation deter prospective investors.

“In spite of trillions in global capital waiting to be deployed, many projects remain shelved due to the absence of a trusted and coordinated investment vehicle,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that the NGF Investopedia, a biennial publication, would showcase projects across sectors, from infrastructure to agriculture, with supporting data analysis, policy incentives, and market insights.

“More than a glossy compendium, it will serve as a ‘one-stop shop’ for investors, in print and digital formats, enabling matchmaking and transactions,” he added.

The Investopedia will be promoted at global events, including the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algeria, the UN General Assembly in New York, and the Africa Investment Forum in Morocco.

“This international outreach will position the NGF as a credible conduit for investments, offering not only opportunities but also practical pathways for engagement,” Abdullahi said.

He emphasised that the strategic goals include positioning NGF as a global interface, institutionalising subnational visibility, and mobilising partnerships for long-term support.

The launch, at the Hilton Hotel Abuja, will feature governors from all 36 states, each showcasing priority projects to domestic and international investors.

The event will also include signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise partnerships, alongside a keynote address from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Foreign investors, ambassadors, and experts from Afreximbank, MOFI, UNDP, Cavista, and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission will also participate,” Abdullahi confirmed.

The event will culminate in distributing the Investopedia to development finance institutions, embassies, private capital desks, and multi-sectoral business communities.

Looking ahead, Abdullahi said NGF had outlined a post-launch roadmap.

This includes investment clinics for government-to-government and business-to-government matching, scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, continuing into 2026.

Other plans include capacity-building programmes on structuring public-private partnerships and strengthening risk mitigation for sustainable financing and project delivery.