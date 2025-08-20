Healthcare: Gov Okpebholo applauded over Odiase appointment 

Azeta Omoaghe has applauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for the recent appointment of Dr. Ehiabhi Odiase as the chairman of the Governing Board for the Edo State Healthcare Development Agency.

In a statement, Omoaghe described Dr. Odiase as an exceptional healthcare professional with over a decade of experience in the field. Omoaghe expressed confidence that Dr. Odiase’s deep expertise will be a significant asset to the agency.

“Dr. Odiase is a remarkable choice for this role,” Omoaghe said. “I have no doubt that he will not only fulfill his duties but also elevate the agency to a new level of excellence, creating a model for healthcare governance. This appointment truly reflects a commitment to placing skilled and experienced individuals in positions where they can make the most meaningful impact.”

Omoaghe’s commendation highlights the importance of matching leadership with a profound understanding of the industry, signaling a positive step forward for healthcare initiatives in Edo State.