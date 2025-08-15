Governor Ododo’s aide pledges N2m for FUTMinna project in his honour

In a significant show of support for education and youth development, Oladele John Nihi, Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, has pledged N2 million towards a landmark project at the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna).

The project, which is set to be named after Governor Ododo, aims to recognize the governor’s commitment to education, student welfare, and youth empowerment.

During his visit to FUTMinna, Nihi engaged directly with students, applauding the governor’s student-friendly policies and encouraging the students to be worthy ambassadors of Kogi State. He assured them that their concerns would be communicated to Governor Ododo, who he described as deeply invested in the growth and development of young people.

The N2 million pledge has been widely praised by the university community, with students and staff expressing appreciation for the philanthropic gesture. The project is expected to create lasting value and contribute meaningfully to the university’s development.

Nihi’s donation underscores his personal commitment to bridging the gap between government and students, while also promoting educational advancement through strategic partnerships.

Earlier in the day, Nihi—who had just returned from an international engagement—attended two major events in Minna. He served as a guest speaker at the Engineering Stakeholders Forum hosted by FUTMinna and later participated in an interactive session with Kogi State students, organized by the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), FUTMinna Chapter.

His engagements and donation highlight a growing synergy between government officials and academic institutions in championing youth-focused development across Nigeria.