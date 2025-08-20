Gov Oborevwori’s MORE agenda driving devt in Delta – Aide, Sharta

…says free skills acquisition programme transforming lives

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Community Development, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, popularly known as DJ Ben, has hailed the ongoing free skills acquisition programme in Udu Local Government Area as a shining example of how Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda is transforming lives and driving development across the state.

Hon. Sharta described the initiative as the first of its kind in the area, noting that it has brought together more than 1,500 students daily in one learning environment.

“The MORE Agenda free skills acquisition programme is not just a training exercise; it is a home away from home. Every day, we see practical interactions between departments that create real value for participants and the wider community,” he said.

According to him, the programme offers hands-on vocational training where residents also benefit directly. “If you need a haircut, you simply walk to the barbering department and get it done for free under close supervision. The same applies to hairdressing, braiding, weaving, phone repairs, and fashion designing. People bring their faulty phones or clothes to be repaired or sewn, and students carry out the work as part of their training at no cost,” Sharta explained.

He further disclosed that hostel accommodation has been provided for about 200 trainees, ensuring that distance does not hinder participation. “This is part of Governor Oborevwori’s vision under the MORE Agenda – to break barriers, create opportunities, and empower Deltans with the skills they need to be self-reliant,” he stressed.

Sharta emphasized that the programme reflects the governor’s commitment to sustainable development through empowerment. “What we are witnessing is the MORE Agenda in action – equipping our people with practical knowledge, reducing unemployment, and fostering community development. Governor Oborevwori is truly delivering on his promise to put people first,” he added.