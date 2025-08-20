Governor Idris sends rescue team to flood-ravaged Kebbi villages

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State,

has dispatched a high-powered flood assessment and rescue committee to communities devastated by recent floods across the state, with assurances of urgent government intervention.



The committee, led by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Faruq , visited Zagga/Kende Road on Wednesday where floods had damaged a bridge, cutting off access for residents and commuters.



Addressing a crowd of jubilant villagers who trooped out to welcome the delegation, Engr. Faruq said Governor Idris was deeply concerned about the hardship caused by the disaster, which has destroyed infrastructure, washed away farmlands, and disrupted livelihoods in several parts of the state.



“The Governor set up this Committee with a one-week mandate to assess all flood devastation across Kebbi State. Whenever he gives such a directive, it means immediate action will follow,” he assured.

Faruq further pledged that, Insha’Allah, the damages would be addressed within the shortest possible time, adding that the state government would not abandon the victims.



The committee, which includes engineers from the Ministries of Works, Environment, and Water Resources, inspected critical road networks and bridges affected by the floods.

During its second outing, the team visited communities in Bagudo Local Government, covering areas from Zagga Junction and Kende Road up to Kaoje and the Tsamiya–Illo Road, to assess the scale of destruction.

Residents expressed gratitude to the Governor for the prompt response and expressed hope that urgent rehabilitation would restore access and save their farmlands from further damage.



The Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, in a statement, confirmed that the team was working round the clock to deliver its report within the stipulated one week for immediate government action.