Governor Idris appoints new Emir of Zuru in Kebbi

Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, on Thursday approved the appointment of Sanusi Mikailu as the new Emir of Zuru.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, said the appointment followed the traditional selection process by the Zuru kingmakers, where Mikailu secured seven out of nine votes.

Presenting the letter of appointment in Zuru town amid celebrations, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dutsin Mari, said the new emir’s emergence was purely based on merit.

“Three candidates contested, but he emerged with the highest votes. Whatever our people want is what we try to do. His victory shows that he is loved by his people, and we stand by their choice,” the Commissioner stated.

He thanked the governor for approving the appointment and urged the new monarch to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Sanusi Mikailu, now to be known as Emir Sanusi Mikailu Sami Gomo III, succeeds the late Emir Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, who passed away recently in a London hospital after a brief illness.