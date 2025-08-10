Gov Yusuf sacks aides linked to suspected drug baron, diversion of palliatives

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sacked two of his Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), following their indictment by findings from investigative committees probing separate cases of misconduct.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Farouk, who announced the governor’s decision, said while one of them was sacked for mastermind role played in the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu, his counterpart, was relieved of his appointment for involvement in the diversion of palliative grains meant for the vulnerable persons in the state.

According to a statement, in a related development, the state government exonerated Musa Ado Tsamiya, Special Adviser on Drainage, who was cleared of all allegations by an investigative committee, affirming his innocence.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to discipline, transparency, and zero tolerance for corruption, warning all public officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity both in their official duties and private lives,” the statement said.

“By this statement, the general public are advised not to engage the two sacked political appointees on any issue related to Kano state government, whoever does that, he or she does it at his or her own risk.”

Recall that earlier last week, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, resigned his position, following his indictment by the report of the investigative committee over role he played in the controversial bail of Danwawu, the suspected drug baron.