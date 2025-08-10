Gov Uba Sani receives int’l honours for leadership, devt

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has been conferred with two prestigious awards in Canada, recognising his exceptional leadership, commitment to security, and developmental achievements.

At the Afro Commerce Connect & Flavours of Nigeria Festival in Brampton, the Mayor of the City, His Worship Patrick Brown, presented the Corporation of the City of Brampton Certificate of Recognition to Governor Sani. The honour celebrated his strides in driving development and enhancing security in Kaduna State.

Represented at the event by Nollywood actor and producer Uzee Usman, the governor’s award formed part of a festival dedicated to showcasing Nigerian culture, traditions, and contributions to Canada’s multicultural fabric. Mayor Brown described the occasion as a platform to deepen cultural understanding and unity, noting that Nigerian heritage enriches Brampton’s diversity.

In his remarks, Uzee Usman expressed gratitude to the organisers and the Mayor, stating that the recognition reaffirms Governor Sani’s dedication to progress and security for the people of Kaduna.

In a separate event, Governor Sani was also honoured at the Headlamp Awards, receiving the Outstanding Leadership and Development Award. The accolade celebrates individuals making a lasting social impact and advancing the well-being of their communities.

Also at the event is Ambasssador Abba Zana- Kawu (Chargede affairs Nigerian High Commission Ottawa)