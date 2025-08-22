Gov Sule clears N1.7bn gratuity for 2012 retirees in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

…. distributes 100 electric vehicles

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has distributed 50 electric vehicles and 50 electric tricycles to youth groups and vulnerable residents as part of his administration’s ongoing empowerment initiatives aimed at creating meaningful engagement and job opportunities.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony held on Thursday in Lafia, Governor Sule said the exercise was targeted at cultural youth groups including Rindre, Alago, Mada, and Eggon, as well as religious youth organizations across the state.

The governor disclosed that while there is currently one functional electric charging station, two additional stations would be constructed—one in Akwanga and another in Keffi—to support the operation of the newly distributed vehicles.

He urged beneficiaries to make productive use of the vehicles to support their livelihoods, cautioning against reselling them.

“This empowerment programme is designed to uplift families and create wealth at the grassroots. These vehicles are not for sale but for empowerment,” he stated.

Governor Sule also announced that his administration will clear the long-outstanding 2012 gratuity payments for retirees in the state, amounting to ₦1.7 billion.

In addition, he assured that scholarship payments for indigent students—which were delayed last year—will soon be disbursed along with the current year’s package.

“Our government is committed to ensuring no student is left behind due to financial constraints,” he said.

In line with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘wet the ground’ policy to ease hardship at the grassroots, Governor Sule revealed that the state government will subsidize 50% of the cost of fertilizer for farmers.

“This is in compliance with the President’s directive for state governments to support the people during these challenging times,” he added.

The governor also announced plans to offset part of the four-year pension arrears owed to local government retirees, pending the conclusion of an audit to verify claims.

“Once the audit is completed, the state government will intervene and help reduce the backlog of unpaid pensions,” he assured.