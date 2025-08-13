Gov Sani flags off total overhaul of 61-year-old Ahmadu Bello Stadium

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has begun the full reconstruction of the 61-year-old Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS), with plans to transform it into a world-class facility capable of hosting FIFA and CAF competitions.

Built in 1964, the iconic stadium has suffered decades of neglect, leaving it unfit for national or international tournaments.

During an inspection of the site, Commissioner of Information-Designate Ahmed Maiyaki said Governor Uba Sani’s vision is to restore Kaduna’s sporting glory, attract foreign investment, and create jobs through sports tourism.

“This facility is not fit to host any national event, let alone continental tournaments. We are bringing back its history and glory. The stadium will generate revenue for the state and drive sporting and economic development,” Maiyaki said.

He recalled that Kaduna once produced over half of Nigeria’s national football team, including stars like Emmanuel and Celestine Babayaro, Tijani Babangida, and Garba Lawal—success he linked to the quality of sports infrastructure at the time.

Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Benjamin Kumai Gugong, said the project—approved in the 2025 budget—will be executed in phases. The first phase will include the main bowl, two training pitches, a 48-room hostel, and basketball, handball, beach football, and beach volleyball courts.

“The level of dilapidation informed the award of this contract. Once completed, ABS will be able to host both FIFA and CAF competitions,” Gugong stated.

Commissioner for Youth, Gloria Ibrahim, described the project as a strategic investment in human capital, noting that sports remain a tool for wealth creation and talent discovery. “It’s better to endure short-term inconvenience and have a modern facility than continue with what we have,” she added.

The renovation follows the formal handover of the stadium from the Federal Government to Kaduna State.