Gov Otu, others celebrate Amb. Soni Abang, reaffirm Cross River’s path to growth

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, has lauded Ambassador Soni Abang on his appointment as Executive Director of Finance at the South-South Development Commission, describing him as a man of proven capacity, integrity, and character.

Speaking at a civic reception held in Abuja in Abang’s honour, Governor Otu said the appointment was both well-deserved and divinely ordained, noting Abang’s long-standing record of sacrifice and service to Cross River State.

“Ambassador Abang has paid his dues. With his antecedents and integrity, I have no doubt he will make Cross River and the South-South proud. His appointment is proof that when God promotes, no one can resist it,” Otu declared.

The event brought together prominent leaders, including former Governor Donald Duke, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Senator Sandy Onor, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and senior public officials. Governor Otu described their presence as a reflection of the state’s unity and collective commitment to growth.

He further urged the leadership of the South-South Development Commission to prioritize Cross River, assuring that Abang’s elevation would soon showcase the state’s capacity and potential.

Beyond the celebration, Otu reaffirmed his administration’s development agenda anchored on tourism, rural development, and industrialization. He disclosed that new investments running into billions of naira were flowing into the state, despite the absence of oil revenue, while key legacy projects were being revived.

“Tinapa will come alive again soon, and Obudu Ranch is being repositioned. Cross River is turning the corner. Our economy is gaining global recognition, and our productivity is on the rise,” he said, while calling for patience and unity among Cross Riverians.

In his goodwill message, former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, said the creation of new regional development commissions such as the South-South Development Commission reflects Nigeria’s gradual shift toward regionalism in its development model.

“In terms of development concepts and models, that is where we are headed. From the South-South Development Commission, we expect to see regional projects—airports, railways, hospitals—that integrate the economies of the six states of the region,” Ndoma-Egba said.

He however described the Commission’s task as “arduous” but expressed confidence in its leadership, including Ambassador Abang, to deliver results. On Tinapa, he stressed that the project’s value would only be realized when it becomes functional.

“Tinapa is a major investment in Cross River, but it becomes an investment only when it works. If we can get it to function, then its true potential will be realized,” he noted.

Ndoma-Egba further explained that, unlike the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is funded largely by oil contributions, the South-South Development Commission would draw its strength from the quality and commitment of its member states.