Gov Otu flags off construction of 10km Ndok Junction-Mbube-Okubushuyu Road

Gov Otu

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, weekend, officially flagged off the construction of a 10-kilometre Ndok Junction-Mbube-Okubushuyu road in Ogoja Local Government Area.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Ekumtak-Mbube in Ogoja Local Government Area, Governor Otu, who was represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, described the project as part of his administration’s efforts to open up rural communities, stimulate economic activity, and improve transportation for residents and significantly improve their socioeconomic status.

He emphasised that this was just the first phase, with subsequent phases extending from Mbube East to Utugwang in Obudu Local Government Area.

He charged the contractor to uphold global best practices in the delivery of the project, stressing the need to prioritise local content by engaging community labour, particularly the youths.

According to him, this will not only fast-track the project but also create jobs, enhance local participation, and improve the socioeconomic well being of residents.

The governor expressed deep appreciation to the people of Ogoja and Cross Riverians for their consistent support for his administration, reiterating his government’s resolve to ensure that every part of the state was connected by a functional and economically viable road network.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Pius Ankpo, acknowledged the limited resources of the state, noting that the project was being executed in phases to ensure effective resource management.

He assured that the ministry of works would closely monitor the project to ensure it was completed according to approved specifications.

Ankpo revealed further that over 12 kilometres of road rehabilitation were currently ongoing within Ogoja metropolis, highlighting the governor’s commitment to inter-community connectivity and rural development.

Traditional rulers and community leaders who spoke on the sidelines of the event, praised Governor Otu for his visionary leadership and the wide range of development projects being executed across the state.

They pledged their continued support and offered prayers for the success of his administration.