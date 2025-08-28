Gov Okpebholo is building greater future for Edo, says EDSOGPADEC rep, Igbinovia

Okpebholo

The Member representing Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, EDSOGPADEC, Honorable Felix Osazie Igbinovia, has said the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo is already building a greater future for Edo State.

Igbinovia, in a congratulatory message on the Governor’s birthday, said the day is not just a birthdate but a new chapter in the story of Edo State.

He said, “We celebrate the man whose vision has been the blueprint for progress, and whose dedication has turned that blueprint into reality.”

Igbinovia said that while many leaders build legacies, the governor is building a future.

“Your tireless work in transforming our educational landscape has been nothing short of revolutionary, ensuring that every Edo child has a foundation for success.

“The classrooms and schools you’ve revitalized are more than just buildings; they are launchpads for dreams.

“In the face of long-standing challenges, you’ve shown that true leadership is measured by bridges built, not just promises made.

“The unprecedented advancements in our infrastructure — from the roads that connect our communities to the utilities that power our lives — are a testament to your commitment to a modern, functional Edo State.

“Beyond the bricks and mortar, your administration has consistently put the well-being of our citizens at the forefront. The welfare initiatives you’ve championed have not only uplifted communities but have also restored hope, proving that good governance is not a privilege but a right.

“Furthermore, your unwavering support for the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) has been pivotal in ensuring that prosperity is shared across all corners of oil producing communities. This partnership is a shining example of inclusive development and a model for the future.

“On this special day, we do not just wish you well; we salute your extraordinary leadership. May your new year be filled with continued wisdom, strength, and the joy of seeing the seeds you’ve sown flourish into a prosperous future for all of us, ” he said