Gov Oborevwori prioritizing people’s welfare, building sustainable economic future – Aide, Sharta

…launches skill acquisition for 1500 participants

In the Delta state government’s move to drive community development and youth empowerment, the Executive Assistant, EA, to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Community Development, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, also known as DJ Ben, has officially flagged off a one-month MORE Agenda Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme.

The scheme aimed at empowering over 1,500 participants from Udu, Ughelli South, and Ughelli North Local Government Areas was in collaboration with OMO foundation.

The programme, which is in line with the government’s MORE Agenda, aims to provide valuable training and support to enhance participants’ employability and entrepreneurial skills.

The opening ceremony was held at Grace Group of Schools, Udu Local Government Area, attended by various dignitaries, including Chief Henry Afure Sakpra, Chairman of the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development, Hon. Karo Goru, Commissioner DESOPADEC, Chief Andrew Orugbo, Governing Council Chairman Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara, Hon. Henry Apunu, leader of Udu legislative Arm and Dr. Maurice Ojoede, founder of the OMO foundation, among others.

Participants will undergo training in a diverse range of skills, including: Catering and Confectioneries, Ankara/Leather Bag and Shoe Making, Makeup and Hair Styling, Cake Decoration, Hair Dressing, Computer Operation, GSM/Phone Repairs, Poultry and Fisheries, Professional Barbing- Fashion Design (Tailoring) Graphic Design, Production of Detergents, Soaps, and Insect Killers as well as Solar Installation programme respectively.

During the opening ceremony, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Henry Afure Sakpra congratulated participants, emphasizing the importance of the initiative and the opportunity it represents.

He highlighted the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to improve the lives of citizens, stating that this programme aligns with the governor’s agenda for economic development.

He further mentioned that out of the 1500 participants, the best 300 will receive starter packs at the conclusion of the training to help them establish their own businesses.

He also urged participants to fully engage with the training and strive for excellence, recognizing the efforts made by Hon. Sharta in organizing the programme.

The duo of Hon. Karo Goru and Dr. Oritsegbegbemi Maurice Ojo-ede echoed similar sentiments, praising the initiative and offering their support to ensure the success of the participants.

They encouraged the participants to utilize the skills acquired during the programme to promote economic growth within their communities.

Earlier, the organizer of the programme, Hon. Sharta expressed his gratitude to all who attended the ceremony and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the skills and livelihoods of participants.

He emphasized the programme’s goal of fostering entrepreneurship and job creation, which aligns with the Governor Sherriff Oborevwori’s vision of improving the socioeconomic landscape of the state.

“As Delta State continues to pursue initiatives that empower its residents, the MORE Agenda Skill Acquisition Programme stands out as a promising step towards enhancing economic opportunities and improving the quality of life for beneficiaries,” he said.

The skill acquisition programme is expected to make a lasting impact on the participants and promote overall community development in Delta state.