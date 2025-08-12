Gov Nwifuru sympathizes with flood victims in Ebonyi communities

Gov Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has expressed deep sympathy to victims of the recent flood disaster that ravaged Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area, as well as Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the governor described the incident – which began on Friday and only started receding on Monday – as a tragedy that left multiple deaths and widespread destruction in its wake.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the devastating flood that recently affected the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area and Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA. I sincerely condole with the families who lost loved ones, as well as all who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident.

“As a government, we stand with you in this moment of grief, and I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild,” Nwifuru said.

The governor noted that the disaster serves as “a sober reminder of the urgent need to integrate climate change considerations into our flood risk management strategies.”

He pledged to work closely with the affected communities, local authorities, and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, and preventive measures are promptly and effectively delivered.

Nwifuru also urged residents to factor the realities of climate change into their daily activities, especially during future rainy seasons, to mitigate the risk of similar disasters.