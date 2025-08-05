Gov Nwifuru lifts suspension of 85 commissioners, SAs, Perm Secs, others

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has lifted the suspension of 85 Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Permanent Secretaries.

The governor had in July 28, 2025 suspended without pay his 85 aides for not attending a state function

The statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, directed the Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Permanent Secretaries who were suspended to resume their official duties immediately.

Recalled that Governor Nwifuru suspended 25 commissioners, 14 Senior Special Assistants, 24 Special Assistants and 22 Permanent Secretaries.

He stated that the suspension would be for one month without pay.

The Governor also directed that the affected officers should not sign any official documents during the period of their suspension.

Vanguard News