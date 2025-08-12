Gov Nwifuru consoles victims of flood disaster, promises quick intervention 

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

Gov. Francis Nwifuru has commiserated with the victims of flood disasters in the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

Nwifuru, in a press statement issued to the media on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki, also expressed sadness over a similar disaster in Azuoto, Okpuitumo, Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood, which began on Aug. 7, left eight persons dead and several farmlands destroyed in the state.

Nwifuru said, “I received with deep sadness the news of the devastating flood that recently affected the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area and Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA.

“I sincerely condole with the families who lost loved ones and suffered losses during this unfortunate incident.

“I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild,”.

He further pledged to work with the affected communities, local authorities, and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, among other measures are promptly delivered.

He urged residents to adapt to climate change realities by incorporating climate change considerations into their daily lives, especially during future rainy seasons.

Vanguard News