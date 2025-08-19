Gov Mbah hailed for funding burial of football legend Christian Chukwu

Late Christian Chukwu.

By Nnasom David

Hon. Monday Diamond Ani, has lauded the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his uncommon gesture in fully funding the burial of late Nigerian football icon, Chairman Christian Chukwu (MFR).

Monday Diamond, popularly known as Odoziobodo and who served as Chairman of Media and Publicity for the Central Planning Committee of the burial, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Mbah for honouring the Enugu-born football legend.

He noted that the governor provided all necessary financial support to ensure the success of the funeral rites.

“The governor has once again demonstrated genuine care for elder statesmen in Enugu State. By giving the late Christian Chukwu a befitting burial, he has reassured families of those who served our state and nation diligently that their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” Diamond said.

The Commonwealth Award winner further praised the governor’s commitment to sustaining the legacy of sports heroes and other elder statesmen, describing it as a source of hope and inspiration to future generations.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, August 13, as part of the burial activities, a Night of Tribute was held in honour of the late football legend at the International Conference Centre. During the event, Governor Mbah pledged to take responsibility for the welfare of more than 120 living Ex-Rangers players, including monthly stipends and healthcare support.

Monday Diamond described this unprecedented gesture as “worthy of commendation,” adding: “I commend the governor and pray for God’s grace and guidance upon him as he continues to pilot the affairs of Enugu State excellently.”