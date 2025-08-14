Gov Lawal visits Zamfara communities attacked by terrorists

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has declared that God will expose and disgrace those behind the recent wave of brutal attacks and senseless killings by bandits in the area.

On Wednesday, the Governor visited several communities in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area that were recently targeted by bandits. The affected towns include Banga, Sakajiki, Kuryar Madaro, Maguru, and Tambarawa.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor expressed deep sympathy to the families of victims and reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

During the visit, Lawal condemned the attacks in strong terms, describing them as deliberate acts of terror meant to create fear and destabilize peaceful communities.

According to him, “I came to Banga town to personally sympathize with the people over the recent bandit attack. Though I was away when the incident occurred, I immediately directed the Deputy Governor to lead a high-level delegation to convey our condolences.

“I returned to Gusau yesterday and felt compelled to prioritize visiting the affected communities today. I want to assure you that our administration is intensifying efforts to combat banditry and restore peace.

“May Allah expose and disgrace those behind these heinous crimes. I urge everyone to remain steadfast in prayer and unity as we work toward ending all forms of criminality in our beloved state.”

The Emir of Kauran Namoda, Dr. Sunusi Ahmad, commended Governor Lawal for his swift response and solidarity with the affected communities.

“Your visit means a lot to the people of Kauran Namoda and the affected towns. We are grateful for your leadership and pray that Almighty Allah continues to guide and protect you,” the Emir said.

The Governor also pledged to improve essential infrastructure in the region, including road networks, electricity, potable water and mobile connectivity, as part of his broader commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the affected communities.

