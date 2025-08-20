Gov. Dapo Abiodun Receives Chinese Ambassador and OGFTZ Chairman, Hafsat Balewa

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai, and the Chairman of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Dr. Hafsat Balewa, on a courtesy visit to the State House in Abeokuta.

The visit focused on strengthening the existing economic ties between Ogun State and the People’s Republic of China, particularly in areas of trade, investment, and industrial development.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun warmly welcomed the Ambassador and commended the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China. He emphasised the pivotal role Ogun State plays as a non-oil-reliant economy, rich in natural resources such as limestone, lithium, gold, and calcium carbonate.

“Beyond our resources, we are committed to creating an enabling environment for investors through strong public-private partnerships,” the Governor stated. “This has led to the proliferation of companies in the state and significantly improved Ogun’s standing on Nigeria’s economic index.”

Governor Abiodun also highlighted infrastructural developments, including improved transportation networks, the recent approval of a new airport for commercial aircraft, and ongoing work on seaport facilities — all aimed at attracting more investors to the state.

In his response, Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai, who was visiting Ogun State for the first time, expressed his admiration for the state and its leadership.

“Though I’ve only been here for half a day, I’ve already fallen in love with the state. My first impression is that this is a beautiful place — lush greenery, great weather, and very welcoming people,” said Ambassador Yu.

He further praised Ogun as home to the highest concentration of Chinese companies in Nigeria, particularly within the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, which houses over 100 firms. The Ambassador reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its economic partnership with Nigeria, especially in sectors like agriculture, trade, and investment.

Dr. Hafsat Balewa, Chairman of OGFTZ, also commended the fruitful business environment in Ogun State and acknowledged the significant contributions of Chinese enterprises to Nigeria’s GDP.

“We are happy to have the Chinese here. They have invested heavily in areas like Sagamu, Igbesa, and Agbara. This visit is to reiterate the strength of our bilateral relationship, which continues to thrive,” she noted.

Dr. Balewa also referenced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China as a strong indication of both countries’ commitment to deepening economic cooperation.

The visit concluded with a shared commitment to expanding collaboration between Ogun State and Chinese partners, further cementing the state’s reputation as Nigeria’s industrial powerhouse.