Gov Alia has undertaken 390km of roads in Benue – CPS

Gov Alia

…says Benue a huge construction site with several ongoing projects

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration has undertaken the construction of over 390km of roads across the 23 Local Government Area, LGAs, of the state.

Some of the rural and township roads have been completed while some are at various levels of completion.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula made this known in Makurdi shortly after inspecting the progress of work on some of the ongoing projects being undertaken by the government in the state capital.

He stated that the government was on a mission to transform the state and change the lives of residents through people oriented projects.

Kula explained that outside the road projects the government was also delivering other developmental projects like the contruction of Benue Brewery Limited, producer of Zeva Premier Beer, Benue Fruit Company, the Makurdi and Gboko underpass projects, among others.

According to him, “the administration’s reach extends far beyond the state capital, there is the construction of a multi-billion Naira Cancer Centre at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, completion of the Otobi Water Works in Zone C (Benue South Senatorial District), renovation and construction of schools across the state and even a new University at Ihugh in Vandeikya LGA.

“These projects aim to enhance access to healthcare, education, and public utilities for residents statewide.

“In fact the Governor Alia-led administration is making significant strides in infrastructure and economic development, with over 390 kilometers of roads currently under construction and several of them already completed and some at various levels of completion. There are also a wide array of projects spread across the state’s 23 LGAs of the state.

“Already the state government has completed 16 township roads which was awarded in the first phase, with 25 more currently under construction in the state capital,” he said.

The Chief Press Secretary explained that the projects were part of a broader vision of the administration to modernize Benue’s infrastructure and improve mobility across urban and rural areas.

He said “the revival of Benue’s industrial assets is underway with the Benue Brewery construction progressing steadily, and equipment currently being installed.

“Benue will no longer remain the same. The Governor is committed to the development of the state and the projects, many of which are nearing completion, signaling a new era of prosperity for the state.”

On his impression after the visit to the project sites Kula said “we can see that Benue is now a huge construction site courtesy of Governor Alia’s commitment to make the difference through purposeful leadership. It is a long term vision that would usher in a new Benue that we will all be proud of.”