Gov Alia forwards names of first batch of Commissioner-nominees to Assembly

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has forwarded the names of the first batch of eight Commissioner nominees to the Benue State House of Assembly for screening approval.

This came less than 48 hours after the Governor sacked his former Commissioners and Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam and replaced him with a former banker, Mr. Moses Atagher.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, in a statement, said among the names transmitted to the State Assembly were Mrs. Theresa Ikwue, Dr. Benjamin Ashaver, Dr. Ijaguwa Adamu, Dr. Peter Egbodo, Dr. Yangien Ornguga, Denis Iyaighgba, James Dwem and Dr. Paul Ogwuche.

Part of the statement read: “Governor Hyacinth Alia has transmitted the first batch of Commissioner-nominees to the Benue State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional provisions.

“This development marks a significant step in enhancement of the machinery of governance and ensuring effective service delivery across various sectors.

“The second batch of nominees is expected to be forwarded to the House of Assembly in a matter of days.

“The Governor reaffirms his administration’s commitment to transparency, competence, and inclusivity in the selection of individuals who will drive his vision and mission for the state.”