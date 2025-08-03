Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf wins infrastructure Governor Award at AIHS Dinner 2025

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Kingsley Adegboye

In recognition of his administration’s exceptional strides in infrastructure and urban development, His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has been honoured with the Infrastructure Governor of the Year Award at the Best of AIHS 2025, held at the Rockview Royale, Abuja.

The prestigious award, presented during the Best of AIHS Dinner and Gala Night of the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), celebrates leadership and innovation in driving sustainable development across Africa.

Governor Yusuf was selected for his outstanding commitment to transforming Kano State through people-centered infrastructure projects, rapid urban renewal efforts, and the provision of affordable housing for the citizens of Kano.

Under his watch, Kano has witnessed a remarkable boost in road construction and rehabilitation, the upgrading of slums, and the execution of affordable housing schemes targeted at low- and middle-income earners.

These achievements have not only enhanced the physical landscape of the state but have also contributed significantly to job creation, economic growth, and improved quality of life for the people.

The AIHS organizing committee praised Governor Yusuf for his strategic investment in urban regeneration and for placing housing and infrastructure at the forefront of his developmental agenda.

According to the organisers, “Kano State under Governor Yusuf has become a model for states seeking to deliver inclusive growth and sustainable urban development.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Yusuf represented by a high delegation expressed gratitude to the organisers and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Kano enjoys the dividends of democracy through sound infrastructure, housing, and social welfare projects.

This recognition places Kano State among the most progressive states in Nigeria in terms of infrastructure renewal and housing delivery and further reinforces Governor Yusuf’s reputation as a visionary leader shaping the future of urban development in northern Nigeria.

The Africa International Housing Show remains the continent’s largest housing and urban development platform, bringing together government leaders, real estate professionals, construction experts, and investors to share ideas, showcase innovations, and champion sustainable solutions for Africa’s housing challenges.